ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

ARKW stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $186.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.44.

