Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.15% of Arko worth $39,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arko during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arko during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.23 on Monday. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.