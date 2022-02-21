Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,361. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.