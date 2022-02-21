Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $16,460,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $16,460,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

