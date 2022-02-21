ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $845.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ASML alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $647.83. 899,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $719.29 and its 200 day moving average is $778.01. The stock has a market cap of $265.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.