Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

