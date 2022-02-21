Atria Investments LLC Buys 13,698 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $72.41. 5,543,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

