Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,626,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022,645. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

