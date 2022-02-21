Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.11. 1,792,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.