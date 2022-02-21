Atria Investments LLC Has $65.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.70% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $65,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $64.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

