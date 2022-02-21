Atria Investments LLC Sells 324,709 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.26. 33,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.