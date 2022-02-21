Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.93.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. Autoliv has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.