Automata Network Market Cap Hits $65.02 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $65.02 million and $12.96 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.83 or 0.06913579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.35 or 0.99847564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051497 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

