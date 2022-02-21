Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AGR opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.
