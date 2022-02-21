Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGR opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

