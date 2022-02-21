Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $24.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

NYSE AVYA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

