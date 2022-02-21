Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.350-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $168.47 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

