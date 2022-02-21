AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.50) to GBX 3,750 ($50.74) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,760 ($50.88).

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 2,519 ($34.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a PE ratio of -199.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,519 ($34.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,242 ($57.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,054.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,493.41.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

