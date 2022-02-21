AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 255.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,847 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AXIS Capital worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $57.68 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

