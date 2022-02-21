AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXTI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of AXTI opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AXT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

