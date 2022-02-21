AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 137,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,696. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.22.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AXT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at $1,258,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 109.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AXT by 95.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

