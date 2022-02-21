B. Riley Cuts Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Price Target to $6.50

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $589.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

