Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,966 FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREY opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. FREYR Battery SA has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FREY. Piper Sandler began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.