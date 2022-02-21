Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,966 FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FREY opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. FREYR Battery SA has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.08.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.