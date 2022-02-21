Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after buying an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 108.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $258.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.68. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,832 shares of company stock worth $1,780,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

