Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,767,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,852,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth $973,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Redwire Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

