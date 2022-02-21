Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.70.

BNDSF stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

