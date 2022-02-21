Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) and Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Financial Review

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) and Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Freedom Bank of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 1 4 2 0 2.14 Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is more favorable than Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.33 billion 1.21 $891.76 million $0.67 8.40 Freedom Bank of Virginia $41.28 million 2.30 $10.73 million $1.46 9.76

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Bank of Virginia. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Bank of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 14.29% 11.10% 1.06% Freedom Bank of Virginia 25.99% N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México beats Freedom Bank of Virginia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Freedom Bank of Virginia

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

