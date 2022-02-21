Bank of America Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 906.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

