Bank of America Downgrades South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.
South Jersey Industries stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
