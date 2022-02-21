Bank of America Upgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $255.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UPST. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.71. Upstart has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.14, for a total transaction of $39,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,201 shares of company stock valued at $148,047,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Upstart by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 519.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

