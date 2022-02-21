BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of BankUnited worth $46,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $228,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

