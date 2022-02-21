Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Banner reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03. Banner has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Banner by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Banner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

