Barclays Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $17.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATUS. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

ATUS stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

