Barclays Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $165.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.50.
NASDAQ LGND opened at $102.56 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $172.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after buying an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
