Barclays Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $165.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LGND opened at $102.56 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $172.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,215,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,696,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after buying an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 87,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.