Barclays Lowers Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £140

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from £175 ($236.81) to £140 ($189.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171.90 ($232.61) to £170.10 ($230.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($230.04) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($261.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a £163.50 ($221.24) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £158.70 ($214.74).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £106.15 ($143.64) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of £111.45 and a 200-day moving average of £126.08. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.13) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($266.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The company has a market cap of £18.65 billion and a PE ratio of -255.65.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.