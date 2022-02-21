Barclays Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $154.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

