Barclays Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.07.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

