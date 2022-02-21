Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of Bark & Co stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Bark & Co has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at about $14,554,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bark & Co by 27,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bark & Co by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $4,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bark & Co (BARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.