Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.
Shares of B stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.91. 416,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Several research firms have commented on B. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes Group (B)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.