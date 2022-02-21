Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.91. 416,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barnes Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on B. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

