Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 416,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on B. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

