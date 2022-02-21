Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $22.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

