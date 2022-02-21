Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,915 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 189,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $488,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $36.35 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

