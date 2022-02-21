Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 70,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

IYT stock opened at $260.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.23. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

