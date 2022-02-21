Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $676.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.92 and a 200-day moving average of $639.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.56 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

