Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,451 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $43.15.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
