Beam (BEAM) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $35.24 million and $4.39 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019554 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000843 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,206,800 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.