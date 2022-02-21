Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce $8.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. 613,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,594. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

