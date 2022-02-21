Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $610.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.29) to GBX 480 ($6.50) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $514.00.

Beazley stock remained flat at $$6.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

