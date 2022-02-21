Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
BCCLF stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
About Becle
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becle (BCCLF)
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.