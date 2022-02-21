Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BCCLF stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Get Becle alerts:

About Becle

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.