Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,041.20 ($54.68).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($57.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($59.00) to GBX 4,380 ($59.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.71) to GBX 3,660 ($49.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.29) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Bellway alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.77) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($144,276.77).

BWY opened at GBX 2,934 ($39.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,706 ($36.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($50.83). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,067.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,223.62.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.