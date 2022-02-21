Belt (BELT) One Day Volume Hits $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.56 or 0.06987634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.25 or 0.99745836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

