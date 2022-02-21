Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 540 ($7.31) price target on the stock.
AV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.35) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 490.50 ($6.64).
Aviva stock opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.85) on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 360.48 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 448.80 ($6.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.19. The company has a market cap of £16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
