Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 540 ($7.31) price target on the stock.

AV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 469 ($6.35) to GBX 468 ($6.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 490.50 ($6.64).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.85) on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 360.48 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 448.80 ($6.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.19. The company has a market cap of £16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,159.91). Also, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($213,261.16).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

